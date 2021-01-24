Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Match Against Washington State Postponed

The winner of the match between the Aggies and Cougars will square off against the winner of No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 19 California in the ITA Kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Due to inclement weather in the greater Los Angeles area, Saturday afternoon’s ITA Kickoff Weekend match between Texas A&M women’s tennis and the Washington State Cougars has been postponed until 12 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Originally scheduled for first serve at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, on-and-off showers around the Los Angeles Tennis Center warranted a pair of rain delays. Following the onset of more severe rain in the afternoon and early evening, representatives from host-UCLA postponed ITA Kickoff Weekend competition at the facility until Sunday. The forecast for tomorrow’s matches is mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-to-high 50’s.