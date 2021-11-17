Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Signs Two to National Letters of Intent

The Aggies welcome Daria Smetannikov and Mia Kupres into the fold, with both student-athletes set to join the team for the 2022-23 academic year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s tennis program and head coach Mark Weaver announced a two-member recruiting class for the 2022 signing period. The Aggies welcome Daria Smetannikov and Mia Kupres into the fold, with both student-athletes set to join the team for the 2022-23 academic year.

Daria Smetannikov | Morganville, New Jersey | Career-High 10.39 UTR

Ranked as one of the premier American prospects in the 2022 signing class, the Morganville, New Jersey, native, Smetannikov arrives in Aggieland as Texas A&M’s seventh blue chip prospect in the past three classes according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. Smetannikov is currently ranked as the No. 14 player in the United States and claims the top spot in both the state of New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We are extremely excited to announce the signing of Daria [Smetannikov],” Weaver said. “She is another solid blue chip American recruit that we will be adding to our roster next season. She has already shined at a high level in U.S. junior play and we expect her to vastly improve at the collegiate level. Daria is a very strong and explosive athlete and has the talent to really progress during her time here in Aggieland.”

“I am super excited to be representing Texas A&M University in women’s tennis,” Smetannikov said. “Since I was young, I’ve always dreamed of one day being able to play college tennis. I hope to add to A&M’s tradition of success on the court, and I look forward to bringing a great work ethic to the team. I cannot wait to be an Aggie!”

Mia Kupres | Edmonton, Alberta, Canada | Career-High 10.66 UTR

Currently a top-five prospect in Canada, Kupres comes to the Brazos Valley as one of the elite players in junior tennis internationally. Her UTR of 10.66 is the highest from an incoming recruit since the Aggies signed Jeanette Mireles (10.93) in the 2021 signing class. Kupres holds a career-high No. 95 ITF World Junior Ranking as well as a personal-best WTA Pro Ranking of 1312. She recently moved to Montreal to train at the National Tennis Centre with Tennis Canada.

“Coach Jordan Szabo and I are more than delighted to welcome Mia [Kupres] to the Texas A&M women’s tennis program,” Weaver said. “Canada has become a tennis powerhouse in recent years, and Mia is without a doubt one of the best juniors in the nation. She has a ton of international experience under her belt and has a continuously climbing ITF junior ranking. She will be able to compete at all of the upcoming junior Grand Slam events, which is very impressive. The future is extremely bright for Aggie women’s tennis.”