Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Travels to Battle TCU in Fort Worth

So far this season, the Aggies have been led in the singles competition by the trio of No. 64 Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith and Katya Townsend.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis hits the road and heads to the Metroplex this week, as the Aggies (5-1) prepare to challenge the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) in a 2 p.m. first serve from the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

“Traveling to Fort Worth this week is an excellent opportunity to test where we are as a team,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Our group is progressing quite well at the moment, and we are very pleased with where we are at this early point in the season. A road match with an excellent TCU team will be another good challenge for us.”

Last Saturday, the Maroon & White hosted their second non-conference doubleheader of the 2021 campaign, as the Aggies welcomed both SMU and Abilene Christian to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Due to a lengthy rain delay, the first match of the afternoon against the Mustangs was completed as soon as the Aggies clinched the 4-0 victory. Following that performance, A&M fell behind the Wildcats 1-0 after the doubles point and responded by rattling off six straight singles points on the way to a 6-1 win.

The Texas A&M program also received a jolt of exciting news earlier Monday morning, as the Tennis Recruiting Network announced that the Aggies 2021-22 signing class ranked third among all NCAA Division I teams. The slew of talented newcomers will look to add even more talent next year to an outstanding roster that is currently receiving votes in the Oracle ITA Team Rankings following the 5-1 start to the season.

So far this season, the Aggies have been led in the singles competition by the trio of No. 64 Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith and Katya Townsend. The three have a combined singles record of 26-9 with both Makarova and Townsend leading the team with 10 wins apiece. On the doubles side, the ITA No. 39 ranked team of Makarova and Goldsmith pace the Maroon & White with an impressive 8-2 mark to start the season. A&M’s No. 3 doubles lineup of Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid are a perfect 4-0 together with a 3-0 start in dual matches.