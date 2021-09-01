Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Season at TCU Winter Invitational

“Our team is overly excited to compete over the course of the next four days here at TCU,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “This is our first road trip in 10 months and it is easy to see the team’s excitement and energy. With this being an individual event, our ultimate goal is to get ‘match tough’ when it is all said and done and simply to get better as a group. We will definitely learn where we stand with our level of play after we get this series of matches under our belt and it will put us in a much better competitive advantage once we play in our first true dual match on January 18th back home in Aggieland.”