COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s tennis program was selected to host a regional during the 14th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 28-31, 2022 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Maroon & White will be the No. 1 seed in the Bryan-College Station Regional and will play host to SEC-rival South Carolina, former Big 12-foe Texas Tech and the defending Ivy League Champion Princeton.

Every year since 2009, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association has hosted a 60-team tournament to open dual match team play, aptly named the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Some of the best programs in women's college tennis will compete in the 14th installment of the tournament, which features 15 host institutions in separate regional brackets. Winners of each regional advance to the 2022 ITA National Women's Team Indoor Championships, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A&M opens ITA Kickoff Weekend with a first-round matchup against the Princeton Tigers, who the Aggies last faced in the 2017 campaign, with Texas A&M recording a 4-0 victory in the process. The other first round battle features South Carolina against Texas Tech, with the winner facing off against either the Aggies or Tigers for a berth in the 2022 ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships.

The Aggies will return to the courts in 2022 as one of the highest rated programs in the nation, following a 2021 season that saw A&M reach its seventh Sweet 16 and first-ever SEC Championship appearance. The Maroon & White bring back a pair of All-Americans in Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith alongside multiple years of lineup experience with Katya Townsend and Renee McBryde. Texas A&M also welcomes one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes in the nation according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, with the program’s four signees in Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana, Jeanette Mireles and Ellie Pittman placing as the No. 2 class nationally.

Texas A&M is one of only seven universities in the nation hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend in both the men’s and women’s brackets, with the Aggie men’s team welcoming Arizona, Texas Tech and UCLA. The last time both the A&M men’s and women’s programs hosted ITA Kickoff Weekend together was in the 2015-16 season in which both squads advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

14th ANNUAL ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

January 28-31, 2022

First Round

Texas A&M vs. Princeton

South Carolina vs. Texas Tech

Second Round