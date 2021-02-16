Texas A&M Women Remain No. 2 in National Rankings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's team remained No. 2 in week four of the U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Associations indoor track & field national ratings index, the organization announced Monday morning.
The entire top five remained unchanged in the fourth installment, as Arkansas remained No. 1, the Aggies No. 2, Georgia No. 3, Texas No. 4 and USC at No. 5.
Texas A&M ranks in the top five in five of the event squad rankings, including the No. 1 ranked 400m squad. The Aggies are No. 2 in the long jump and No. 5 in the 60m, 200m and 800m.
Individually, seven Aggies combine to make up 11 marks ranked in the top 10 in the nation. Athing Mu, Tyra Gittens and Deborah Acquah each are ranked in multiple individual events while the 4x400m relay team of Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Mu are No. 1 in the nation with a season best time of 3:26.27. Their time recently set a collegiate record and they became the No. 4 relay team all-time in world history.
TFRRS National Top 10 Rankings
1 – Athing Mu (400m | 50.52)
1 – Athing Mu (800m | 2:01.07)
1 – Tyra Gittens (High Jump | 1.91m/6-3.25)
1 – Tyra Gittens (Pentathlon | 4,612)
1 – Martin, Richardson, Young, Mu (3:26.27)
2 – Charokee Young (400m | 51.93)
2 – Deborah Acquah (Long Jump | 6.65m/21-10)
3 – Tyra Gittens (Long Jump | 6.62m/21-8.75)
4 – Deborah Acquah (Triple Jump | 13.75m/45-1.5)
6 – Lamara Distin (High Jump | 1.82m/5-11.5)
10 – Syaira Richardson (400m | 52.51)
