Two more Aggie football players enter the transfer portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie's freshman CB Smoke Bouie and sophomore WR Yulkeith Brown announce that they will be entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Dec. 12.
Bouie appeared in seven games during the 2022 season and recorded just three solo tackles.
The four star from the 2022 recruiting class thanked the coaching staff and his family as he took to Instagram to make his announcement.
The sophomore WR Yulkeith Brown played in six games during the 2022 season and logged six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.
Brown was a four-star recruit from the class of 2021.
The promising young athlete thanked the university and his coaches for helping him along the way before stating his decision to leave.
