Two more Aggie football players enter the transfer portal

The list of players opting to leave the university continues to grow.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie's freshman CB Smoke Bouie and sophomore WR Yulkeith Brown announce that they will be entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Bouie appeared in seven games during the 2022 season and recorded just three solo tackles.

The four star from the 2022 recruiting class thanked the coaching staff and his family as he took to Instagram to make his announcement.

Texas A&M freshman CB Smoke Bouie announces by Instagram his plans to enter the transfer portal @247SportsPortal https://t.co/jx9i9Lcqd6 pic.twitter.com/VJ76dlosim — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) December 14, 2022

The sophomore WR Yulkeith Brown played in six games during the 2022 season and logged six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Brown was a four-star recruit from the class of 2021.

The promising young athlete thanked the university and his coaches for helping him along the way before stating his decision to leave.

BREAKING: Texas A&M WR YulKeith Brown tells me he has entered the transfer portal.



The 5’10 175 WR from Miami, FL had 6 receptions for 112 yards and a TD in 2022 for the Aggies.



Was ranked as a four-star recruit in the ‘21 Classhttps://t.co/U7u1XDAH6V pic.twitter.com/Nd2U3tCd1J — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 13, 2022

