Texas A&M’s Carper Named to SEC Football Community Service Team

Carper has worked with Twin City Mission in Bryan where he served meals and helped clean up around the campus for those less fortunate.
Credit: Craig Bisacre
STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 17, 2020 - Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and team during the game between the Mississippi St. Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Keldrick Carper was named to the annual SEC Football Community Service Team, announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

 

Carper helped create a student-athlete group; The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. The group has been well received on the Texas A&M campus and Carper serves as the Community Relations Coordinator.

 

Additionally, Carper has worked with Twin City Mission in Bryan where he served meals and helped clean up around the campus for those less fortunate.

 

2021 SEC Football Community Service Team

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Jordan Silver, Arkansas

Chandler Wooten, Auburn

Zachary Carter, Florida

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

Avery Atkins, LSU

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Austin Williams, Mississippi State

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina

Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Keldrick Carper, Texas A&M

Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt

