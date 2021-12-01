Texas A&M’s Carper Named to SEC Football Community Service Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Keldrick Carper was named to the annual SEC Football Community Service Team, announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Carper helped create a student-athlete group; The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. The group has been well received on the Texas A&M campus and Carper serves as the Community Relations Coordinator.