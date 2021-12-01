Texas A&M’s Carper Named to SEC Football Community Service Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Keldrick Carper was named to the annual SEC Football Community Service Team, announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.
Carper helped create a student-athlete group; The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. The group has been well received on the Texas A&M campus and Carper serves as the Community Relations Coordinator.
Additionally, Carper has worked with Twin City Mission in Bryan where he served meals and helped clean up around the campus for those less fortunate.
2021 SEC Football Community Service Team
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Jordan Silver, Arkansas
Chandler Wooten, Auburn
Zachary Carter, Florida
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
Avery Atkins, LSU
Mac Brown, Ole Miss
Austin Williams, Mississippi State
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina
Matthew Butler, Tennessee
Keldrick Carper, Texas A&M
Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt