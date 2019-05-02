Texas A&M sophomore guard Chennedy Carter was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20 Monday night, as one of the top players in women’s college basketball.

Carter, the NCAA’s active leader in scoring average, leads the SEC and ranks ninth nationally with 21.8 points per game this season. She has scored at least 20 points in each of the Aggies’ past five games, the longest active streak of 20+ point games in the SEC. In addition to her prolific scoring, Carter is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Carter’s season has been highlighted by a game-winning shot at Auburn (Jan. 24) and earning MVP honors at the Maui Jim Maui Classic, averaging 26.5 points in the Aggies’ wins over UC Riverside (Dec. 14) and then-No. 8 Oregon State (Dec. 15)

This is Carter’s first appearance on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list. She is vying to become the first Aggie on the final ballot since Kelsey Bone in 2013.

The Wooden Award for women's basketball was first awarded for the 2003-04 season and is given annually to the most outstanding women's college basketball player. Connecticut’s Maya Moore, who received the award in 2008-09, is the only sophomore to win the award.