Texas A&M’s Green, Leal and Wydermyer Named to Lombardi Award Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal and Jalen Wydermyer were named to the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Rotary Lombardi Award and Rotary Club of Houston.

Green, a junior offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, earned consensus All-America honors a season ago. The versatile road grader anchored an offensive line that allowed just seven quarterback sacks in 302 pass attempts, while also rushing for 205.1 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack led the SEC with an impressive 5.5 yards per attempt, while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. He led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays last year, including fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

Wydermyer, a junior tight end from Dickinson, Texas, earned All-SEC Second Team honors and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award as a sophomore. The ultra-talented pass catcher owns A&M’s career record for touchdown catches by a tight end (12) and is on pace to claim the career mark for tight ends in receiving yards and receptions as a junior.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

• Be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

• Be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

• Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.