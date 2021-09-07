Texas A&M’s Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for the first time in his career after leading the Aggies to a 41-10 win over Kent State to open the 2021 season, the league office announced Tuesday.
The lone returning starter on the offensive front, the All-American offensive lineman made his first start at right tackle and helped pave the way for 595 yards of offense, the fourth most in the country last weekend. The Aggies did not punt against Kent State and the offensive unit was successful on 9-of-13 third-down conversion attempts.
Green, a junior from Humble, Texas, anchored an offensive attack that saw the Aggies pile up 303 rushing yards, the most since tallying 313 in the win at Auburn last season. Additionally, the Aggies tallied 292 passing yards to become one of two teams nationally to register at least 290 yards on the ground and through the air in a game this season.
Southeastern Conference Players of the Week – Sept. 7
OFFENSIVE
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
DEFENSIVE
Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
SPECIAL TEAMS
Will Reichard, PK, Alabama
DEFENSIVE LINE
Jordan Davis, NG, Georgia
Zachary Carter, DL, Florida
OFFENSIVE LINE
Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky
FRESHMAN
Debo Williams, LB, South Carolina
Caden Costa, PK, Ole Miss