Texas A&M's Janiah Barker earns national recognition following performance against Georgia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced.

Barker also earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honor for her impactful return to the court on Sunday versus Georgia. The Marietta, Georgia, native poured in a career-high 24 points while going 10-of-11 from the field, which helped give A&M a 75-73 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

Barker also hauled in five rebounds with two blocks in just 20 minutes of action. Her presence helped boost A&M to its highest scoring output of the season. Barker became the first SEC freshman to win the national award this season.

