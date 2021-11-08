Texas A&M’s Johnson and Small Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

Johnson earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the third time this season after turning in a pair of sacks on Saturday. The Washington, D.C., native has posted 8.0 sacks this season, the third most in the conference, and his 7.0 sacks against SEC opponents ranks second in the league. Johnson has recorded a sack in four straight games and has three games with 2.0-or-more sacks this year, the most since Landis Durham in 2017.