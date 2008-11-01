Texas A&M’s Krajicek to Represent Team USA at 2021 Olympics

Tennis is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 24 and conclude on Sunday, August 1.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s tennis Hall of Famer Austin Krajicek was selected to represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, Japan announced Thursday by the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Krajicek will be playing alongside his regular doubles partner, Tennys Sandgren, as he dons the Red, White & Blue for the first time at the Olympics. Krajicek and Sandgren are set to compete in the first round of Wimbledon on Friday in London.

Austin Krajicek | United States

· Years at Texas A&M: 2008-11

· Hometown: Brandon, Fla.

· Inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021

· Teamed with Jeff Dadamo to win the 2011 NCAA Doubles Championships, which was the first in Texas A&M program history

· Six-time All-American

· Texas A&M program leader in doubles wins