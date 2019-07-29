COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M sophomore Pranav Kumar took home the title at the 2019 ITA Summer Circuit Event hosted by Azusa Pacific University last week.

Kumar earned his third ITA Summer Circuit victory of the summer with the win, the right-hander took home trophies last month in Abilene and College Station. With the trio of summer titles, the Plano, Texas native, is currently in second place in the summer series.

At the conclusion of the circuit, the top 5 men and the top 5 women will receive automatic entry into the Oracle ITA National Summer Championships as well as a $600 travel reimbursement to be used towards the expense of attending the Oracle ITA National Summer Championships at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.