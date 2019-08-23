COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal and Kenyon Green were named to the Football Writers Association of America Preseason Freshman All-American Team and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List, announced Friday by the FWAA. Leal and Green are among 74 FBS student-athletes named to list of the nation's top freshman.



Leal, who hails from San Antonio, and Green, from Humble, Texas, are among 24 players from the Southeastern Conference on the initial watch list.



A product of Converse Judson High School, Leal was rated as a five-star prospect and among the top-10 prospects nationally by Rivals and 247 Sports. As a senior, named a unanimous district Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-District.



Out of Atascocita High School, Green was rated as a top-25 national recruit and a five-star by Rivals and ESPN. Green participated in the Under Armour and Army All-American games and earned the Houston area UIL Offensive Player of the Year by the Houston Touchdown Club.



Texas A&M opens 2019 against Texas State on August 29 at Kyle Field, a Thursday night contest set to be broadcast on SEC Network.



FWAA Freshman All-American Team and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List

SEC

Bo Nix-QB-Auburn

Owen Pappoe-OLB-Auburn

Kenyon Green-Guard-Texas A&M

DeMarvin Leal-DT-Texas A&M

George Pickens-WR-Georgia

Zamir White (RS)-RB-Georgia

Nakobe Dean-LB-Georgia

Matt Corral (RS)-QB-Ole Miss

Jerrion Ealy-RB-Ole Miss

Trey Knox-WR-Arkansas

Greg Brooks Jr.-CB Arkansas

John Emery Jr.-RB-LSU

Derek Stingley Jr.-CB-LSU

Cade York-Kicker-LSU

Wanya Morris-Tackle-Tennessee

Darnell Wright-Tackle-Tennessee

Henry To'o To'o-LB-Tennessee

Warren Burrell-CB-Tennessee

Evan Neal-OG-Alabama

Will Reichard-Kicker-Alabama

D.J. Dale-NT-Alabama

Zacch Pickens-DT-South Carolina

Jared Casey-LB-Kentucky

Kaiir Elam-DB-Florida



Big 12

Trejan Bridges-WR-Oklahoma

Spencer Sanders (RS)-QB-Oklahoma State

Tyler Lacy (RS)-DE-Oklahoma State

Jordan Whittington-RB-Texas

Jake Smith-WR-Texas

Ayodele Adeoye (RS)-LB-Texas

Breece Hall-RB-Iowa State

Will McDonald (RS)-LB-Iowa State



Pac-12

Jayden Daniels-QB-Arizona State

Jalen "Boobie" Curry-WR-Arizona

Drake Jackson-DE-USC

Sean Rhyan-OT-UCLA

Dimitri Stanley (RS)-WR-Colorado

Mark Perry-Safety-Colorado

Mycah Pittman-WR-Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux-DE-Oregon

Verone McKinley III (RS)-CB-Oregon

Cameron Williams-DB-Washington

Ryan Sanborn-Punter-Stanford

Ben Lennon-Punter-Utah



Big Ten

Noah Cain-RB-Penn State

Justin Shorter (RS)-WR-Penn State

Rasheed Walker (RS)-LT-Penn State

Zach Charbonnet-RB-Michigan

Daxton Hill-Safety-Michigan

Wan'Dale Robinson-WR-Nebraska

David Bell-WR-Purdue

George Karlaftis-DE-Purdue

Garrett Wilson-WR-Ohio State

Jaelen Gill (RS)-WR-Ohio State

Cameron Williams-LB-Indiana

Julian Barnett-CB-Michigan State



ACC

John Morgan (RS)-DE-Pittsburgh

Sam Howell-QB-North Carolina

Jarren Williams (RS)-QB-Miami

Zion Nelson-LT-Miami

Nolan Groulx-WR-Wake Forest

Frank Ladson Jr.-WR-Clemson

KJ Henry (RS)-DE-Clemson

Zonovan Knight-RB-NC State

Payton Wilson (RS)-OLB-NC State

Savion Jackson-DE-NC State

Jowon Briggs-DT-Virginia

Dontae Lucas-Guard-Florida State

Jaleel McRae-LB-Florida State

Akeem Dent-CB-Florida State



G5/Independent

Jarrett Patterson (RS)-Center-Notre Dame

Jacob Lacey-DT-Notre Dame

Jay Bramblett-Punter-Notre Dame

Cam Goode (RS)-DT-UCF