COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal and Kenyon Green were named to the Football Writers Association of America Preseason Freshman All-American Team and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List, announced Friday by the FWAA. Leal and Green are among 74 FBS student-athletes named to list of the nation's top freshman.
Leal, who hails from San Antonio, and Green, from Humble, Texas, are among 24 players from the Southeastern Conference on the initial watch list.
A product of Converse Judson High School, Leal was rated as a five-star prospect and among the top-10 prospects nationally by Rivals and 247 Sports. As a senior, named a unanimous district Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-District.
Out of Atascocita High School, Green was rated as a top-25 national recruit and a five-star by Rivals and ESPN. Green participated in the Under Armour and Army All-American games and earned the Houston area UIL Offensive Player of the Year by the Houston Touchdown Club.
Texas A&M opens 2019 against Texas State on August 29 at Kyle Field, a Thursday night contest set to be broadcast on SEC Network.
FWAA Freshman All-American Team and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List
SEC
Bo Nix-QB-Auburn
Owen Pappoe-OLB-Auburn
Kenyon Green-Guard-Texas A&M
DeMarvin Leal-DT-Texas A&M
George Pickens-WR-Georgia
Zamir White (RS)-RB-Georgia
Nakobe Dean-LB-Georgia
Matt Corral (RS)-QB-Ole Miss
Jerrion Ealy-RB-Ole Miss
Trey Knox-WR-Arkansas
Greg Brooks Jr.-CB Arkansas
John Emery Jr.-RB-LSU
Derek Stingley Jr.-CB-LSU
Cade York-Kicker-LSU
Wanya Morris-Tackle-Tennessee
Darnell Wright-Tackle-Tennessee
Henry To'o To'o-LB-Tennessee
Warren Burrell-CB-Tennessee
Evan Neal-OG-Alabama
Will Reichard-Kicker-Alabama
D.J. Dale-NT-Alabama
Zacch Pickens-DT-South Carolina
Jared Casey-LB-Kentucky
Kaiir Elam-DB-Florida
Big 12
Trejan Bridges-WR-Oklahoma
Spencer Sanders (RS)-QB-Oklahoma State
Tyler Lacy (RS)-DE-Oklahoma State
Jordan Whittington-RB-Texas
Jake Smith-WR-Texas
Ayodele Adeoye (RS)-LB-Texas
Breece Hall-RB-Iowa State
Will McDonald (RS)-LB-Iowa State
Pac-12
Jayden Daniels-QB-Arizona State
Jalen "Boobie" Curry-WR-Arizona
Drake Jackson-DE-USC
Sean Rhyan-OT-UCLA
Dimitri Stanley (RS)-WR-Colorado
Mark Perry-Safety-Colorado
Mycah Pittman-WR-Oregon
Kayvon Thibodeaux-DE-Oregon
Verone McKinley III (RS)-CB-Oregon
Cameron Williams-DB-Washington
Ryan Sanborn-Punter-Stanford
Ben Lennon-Punter-Utah
Big Ten
Noah Cain-RB-Penn State
Justin Shorter (RS)-WR-Penn State
Rasheed Walker (RS)-LT-Penn State
Zach Charbonnet-RB-Michigan
Daxton Hill-Safety-Michigan
Wan'Dale Robinson-WR-Nebraska
David Bell-WR-Purdue
George Karlaftis-DE-Purdue
Garrett Wilson-WR-Ohio State
Jaelen Gill (RS)-WR-Ohio State
Cameron Williams-LB-Indiana
Julian Barnett-CB-Michigan State
ACC
John Morgan (RS)-DE-Pittsburgh
Sam Howell-QB-North Carolina
Jarren Williams (RS)-QB-Miami
Zion Nelson-LT-Miami
Nolan Groulx-WR-Wake Forest
Frank Ladson Jr.-WR-Clemson
KJ Henry (RS)-DE-Clemson
Zonovan Knight-RB-NC State
Payton Wilson (RS)-OLB-NC State
Savion Jackson-DE-NC State
Jowon Briggs-DT-Virginia
Dontae Lucas-Guard-Florida State
Jaleel McRae-LB-Florida State
Akeem Dent-CB-Florida State
G5/Independent
Jarrett Patterson (RS)-Center-Notre Dame
Jacob Lacey-DT-Notre Dame
Jay Bramblett-Punter-Notre Dame
Cam Goode (RS)-DT-UCF
