COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 10 Texas A&M women’s tennis landed senior Tatiana Makarova on the All-SEC First Team, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.
“This is well deserved for Tatiana,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “She was able to take her tennis to another level this year and she has had an excellent season. Tatiana has been able to hold down the No. 1 singles position so well, and she has an incredible impact on our team’s success. It has been nice to see the continued improvement that she has made each and every year since she came to Aggieland.”
The Moscow, Russia, native Makarova catapulted into the national spotlight after spending all but two matches at the No. 1 singles line this season for the Aggies. Through this point in the 2021 season, she has already surpassed her career high singles win record in a season with a 23-6 overall record to go along with a 15-4 mark in dual matches. She earned a whopping seven wins against ranked singles opposition and compiled a spotless 10-0 record in the SEC regular season. Makarova maintained a win streak of 13 consecutive matches from Feb. 7th until April 21st. In the process, she achieved a new career-high singles ranking coming in at the No. 18 slot earlier this year.
In doubles play, Makarova holds an outstanding 24-9 record with three different partners, highlighted by an immaculate 10-0 mark in fall tournament action. When paired with Jayci Goldsmith, Makarova recorded 11 victories at the No. 1 doubles line as well as six ranked doubles wins this year. The team’s signature win came against No. 6-ranked Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arsenault in the SEC Championship against No. 2 Georgia, in which Makarova and Goldsmith recorded a 7-5 triumph.
As a team, the Aggies have managed to compile an impressive 19-7 overall record with a 9-4 regular season finish in the Southeastern Conference. A&M booked seven wins over ranked opponents, including two stretches of three-consecutive ranked wins in league play. The Maroon & White made history earlier this season during the 2021 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships, advancing to the Championship Final for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012-13. Texas A&M’s team success saw the Aggies climb to the No. 10 spot in the Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings for the first time since 2016, as announced by the ITA on Wednesday.
The Aggies now await the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship selection show, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3rd, with live streaming available on NCAA.com. Match times and locations, as well as A&M’s seeding in this year’s tournament, will be released as soon as that information becomes available.
Below is a complete list of this year’s Southeastern Conference award winners:
2021 SEC WOMEN’S TENNIS AWARDS
First Team All-SEC
Indianna Spink, Arkansas
McCartney Kessler, Florida
Katarina Jokic, Georgia
Meg Kowalski, Georgia
Lea Ma, Georgia
Morgan Coppoc, Georgia
Akvilė Paražinskaitė, Kentucky
Fiona Arrese, Kentucky
Sabina Machalova, Ole Miss
Emma Antonaki, Mississippi State
Mia Horvit, South Carolina
Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M
Christina Rosca, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Alba Cortina Pou, Alabama
Selin Ovunc, Auburn
Carolyn Ansari, Auburn
Ida Jarlskog, Florida
Marlee Zein, Florida
Paris Corley, LSU
Taylor Bridges, LSU
Safiya Carrington, LSU
Tiphanie Fiquet, Ole Miss
Magda Adaloglou, Mississippi State
Bronte Murgett, Missouri
Megan Davies, South Carolina
Rebeka Mertena, Tennessee
Daria Kuczer, Tennessee
All-Freshman
Loudmilla Bencheikh, Alabama
Anna Parkhomenko, Alabama
Indianna Spink, Arkansas
Morgan Cross, Arkansas
Sara Dahlstrom, Florida
Fiona Arrese, Kentucky
Anessa Lee, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Katarina Jokic, Georgia
Freshmen of the Year
Indianna Spink, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year
Lea Ma, Georgia
Coach of the Year
Jeff Wallace, Georgia