COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 10 Texas A&M women’s tennis landed senior Tatiana Makarova on the All-SEC First Team, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.

“This is well deserved for Tatiana,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “She was able to take her tennis to another level this year and she has had an excellent season. Tatiana has been able to hold down the No. 1 singles position so well, and she has an incredible impact on our team’s success. It has been nice to see the continued improvement that she has made each and every year since she came to Aggieland.”

The Moscow, Russia, native Makarova catapulted into the national spotlight after spending all but two matches at the No. 1 singles line this season for the Aggies. Through this point in the 2021 season, she has already surpassed her career high singles win record in a season with a 23-6 overall record to go along with a 15-4 mark in dual matches. She earned a whopping seven wins against ranked singles opposition and compiled a spotless 10-0 record in the SEC regular season. Makarova maintained a win streak of 13 consecutive matches from Feb. 7th until April 21st. In the process, she achieved a new career-high singles ranking coming in at the No. 18 slot earlier this year.

In doubles play, Makarova holds an outstanding 24-9 record with three different partners, highlighted by an immaculate 10-0 mark in fall tournament action. When paired with Jayci Goldsmith, Makarova recorded 11 victories at the No. 1 doubles line as well as six ranked doubles wins this year. The team’s signature win came against No. 6-ranked Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arsenault in the SEC Championship against No. 2 Georgia, in which Makarova and Goldsmith recorded a 7-5 triumph.

As a team, the Aggies have managed to compile an impressive 19-7 overall record with a 9-4 regular season finish in the Southeastern Conference. A&M booked seven wins over ranked opponents, including two stretches of three-consecutive ranked wins in league play. The Maroon & White made history earlier this season during the 2021 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships, advancing to the Championship Final for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012-13. Texas A&M’s team success saw the Aggies climb to the No. 10 spot in the Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings for the first time since 2016, as announced by the ITA on Wednesday.

The Aggies now await the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship selection show, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3rd, with live streaming available on NCAA.com. Match times and locations, as well as A&M’s seeding in this year’s tournament, will be released as soon as that information becomes available.

Below is a complete list of this year’s Southeastern Conference award winners:

2021 SEC WOMEN’S TENNIS AWARDS

First Team All-SEC

Indianna Spink, Arkansas

McCartney Kessler, Florida

Katarina Jokic, Georgia

Meg Kowalski, Georgia

Lea Ma, Georgia

Morgan Coppoc, Georgia

Akvilė Paražinskaitė, Kentucky

Fiona Arrese, Kentucky

Sabina Machalova, Ole Miss

Emma Antonaki, Mississippi State

Mia Horvit, South Carolina

Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M

Christina Rosca, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Alba Cortina Pou, Alabama

Selin Ovunc, Auburn

Carolyn Ansari, Auburn

Ida Jarlskog, Florida

Marlee Zein, Florida

Paris Corley, LSU

Taylor Bridges, LSU

Safiya Carrington, LSU

Tiphanie Fiquet, Ole Miss

Magda Adaloglou, Mississippi State

Bronte Murgett, Missouri

Megan Davies, South Carolina

Rebeka Mertena, Tennessee

Daria Kuczer, Tennessee

All-Freshman

Loudmilla Bencheikh, Alabama

Anna Parkhomenko, Alabama

Indianna Spink, Arkansas

Morgan Cross, Arkansas

Sara Dahlstrom, Florida

Fiona Arrese, Kentucky

Anessa Lee, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Katarina Jokic, Georgia

Freshmen of the Year

Indianna Spink, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year

Lea Ma, Georgia

Coach of the Year