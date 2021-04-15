x
Texas A&M’s Marson Named to SEC Community Service Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Guido Marson was named to the 12-member SEC Community Service Team, announced Thursday morning by the league office.

 

Marson participated in the 20th year of AGGIES CAN, which operated in a unique style this year due to the ongoing pandemic. AGGIES CAN started in 2000 with a handful of student-athletes wanting to give back to the community that gave so much to them. What started out as an idea to have a collection at one football game, has grown into the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation. The collections help give back and impact the Brazos Valley. Texas A&M student-athletes asked for help in collecting monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank & The 12th Can. 

 

2021 SEC Men’s Tennis Community Service Team

Sam Fischer, Alabama

Josh Bortnick, Arkansas

Spencer Gray, Auburn

Sam Riffice, Florida

Billy Rowe, Georgia

Cesar Bourgois, Kentucky

Nick Watson, LSU

Tim Sandkaulen, Ole Miss

Phillip Jordan, South Carolina

Andrew Rogers, Tennessee

Guido Marson, Texas A&M

Adam Sraberg, Vanderbilt