Texas A&M’s Marson Named to SEC Community Service Team

Marson participated in the 20th year of AGGIES CAN, which operated in a unique style this year due to the ongoing pandemic. AGGIES CAN started in 2000 with a handful of student-athletes wanting to give back to the community that gave so much to them. What started out as an idea to have a collection at one football game, has grown into the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation. The collections help give back and impact the Brazos Valley. Texas A&M student-athletes asked for help in collecting monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank & The 12th Can.