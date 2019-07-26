COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Kellen Mond has been named to the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, announced Friday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.



Mond, a junior quarterback from San Antonio, Texas, tallied over 30 touchdowns a season ago as he saw an increase in every statistical category from his freshman campaign. The right-hander finished fourth in total offense, fifth in touchdowns through the air and sixth in passing yardage in the Southeastern Conference.



In all, 35 schools and 11 conferences (including independents) are represented on the list. There are 30 offensive players (16 quarterbacks, seven running backs and seven receivers/tight ends) on the preseason watch list along with 10 from the defensive side of the ball.



"We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation," Foundation president Mario Coppola said. "This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football."



The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced live on ESPN on Thursday, December 12. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation's 53rd annual national awards banquet on January 18, 2020 in New Haven, Conn.



Texas A&M opens 2019 against Texas State on August 29 at Kyle Field, a Thursday night contest set to be broadcast on SEC Network.





2019 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Players to Watch

Eno Benjamin, RB, Junior, Arizona State

Ian Book, QB, Senior, Notre Dame

Matt Bushman, TE, Junior, BYU

Andre Cisco, DB, Sophomore, Syracuse * 2018 Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

Grant Delpit, DB, Junior, LSU * 2018 Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

AJ Dillon, RB, Junior, Boston College

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Junior, Texas

Travis Etienne, Junior, Clemson * 2018 Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

Mason Fine, QB, Senior, North Texas

Paddy Fisher, LB, Junior, Northwestern

Jake Fromm, QB, Junior, Georgia

Jonathan Garvin, DE, Junior, Miami Fla.

Richie Grant, S, Junior, UCF

Bryce Hall, DB, Senior, Virginia * 2018 Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

Najee Harris, RB, Junior, Alabama

Justin Herbert, QB, Senior, Oregon

Lavert Hill, DB, Senior, Michigan

Kelvin Hopkins, QB, Senior, Army

Jalen Hurts, QB, Senior, Oklahoma

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Junior, Alabama # 2018 Walter Camp 1st Team All-American

D'Eriq King, QB, Senior, Houston

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Sophomore, Clemson

Jordan Love, QB, Junior, Utah State

Adrian Martinez, QB, Sophomore, Nebraska

Kellen Mond, QB, Junior, Texas A&M

Rondale Moore, WR, Sophomore, Purdue

Dylan Moses, LB, Junior, Alabama * 2018 Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

Zach Moss, RB, Senior, Utah

Jared Pinckney, TE, Senior, Vanderbilt

Jalen Reagor, WR, Junior, TCU

Nathan Rourke, QB, Senior, Ohio

Laviska Shenault, WR, Junior, Colorado

Nate Stanley, QB, Senior, Iowa

D'Andre Swift, RB, Junior, Georgia

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Junior, Alabama # 2018 Walter Camp 1st Team All-American

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Junior, Wisconsin # 2018 Walter Camp 1st Team All-American

Xavier Thomas, DE, Sophomore, Clemson

Zac Thomas, QB, Junior, Appalachian State

Tylan Wallace, WR, Junior, Oklahoma State * 2018 Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

Kenny Willekes, DL, Senior, Michigan State * 2018 Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American