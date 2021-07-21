Texas A&M’s Spiller Among Doak Walker Award Preseason Candidates

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Isaiah Spiller was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason candidate list for the second consecutive season, announced Wednesday by SMU Athletic Forum.

Spiller, a running back from Spring, Texas, earned All-SEC honors and was one of ten Doak Walker Award semifinalist last year. The junior finished the 2020 season third in the SEC in rushing at 103.6 yards per game, helping A&M boast the second-best rushing offense in the league. For his career, Spiller has racked up 1,982 yards and 19 touchdowns as he has averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced later in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

