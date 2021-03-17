Texas A&M’s Vacherot Earns Second SEC Player of the Week Honor

Overall, the senior Improved to 79-19 all-time in dual singles matches, moving him into sole possession of third place on A&M’s career wins list.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot was named SEC Player of the Week after clinching a pair of top-25 wins over Big 12 teams last week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

The right-hander provided the clinch victory against No. 2 Baylor and at No. 25 Oklahoma State. He went a league-best 3-0 against ranked foes this week to improve to a team-best 8-2 against ranked singles players. He was able to stave off four match points against No. 72 Alex Reco of Arkansas and five match points against No. 49 Matej Vocel of No. 25 Oklahoma State. His win over Reco improved his all-time SEC singles record to 40-5.

His doubles victory alongside Pierce Rollins at Oklahoma State clinched the crucial doubles point before he won the last match standing to secure the top-25 road victory.

SEC WEEKLY HONORS

Co-Players - Sam Riffice, Florida & Valentin Vacherot, Texas A&M

Freshman - Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Newcomer - Tyler Stice, Auburn

