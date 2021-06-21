Texas A&M’s Vacherot Named ITA National Senior Player of the Year

The national recognition was the first for an Aggie since Patrick Kypson earned ITA Rookie of the Year in 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot was named the ITA National Senior Player of the year following his historic senior campaign, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday.

“Words cannot truly express how excited and happy we are to hear the news of Val [Vacherot] receiving this most deserving and prestigious national award,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “The past 15 months have tested all of us and yet you have exemplified everything that is great about college athletics, especially your perseverance with a great attitude, enjoying the ride. Your journey is truly only beginning, congratulations again for this great honor.”