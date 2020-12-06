Texas Collegiate Baseball League Expanding for 2020 Summer

The Bombers will have more competition than ever for the 2020 TCL Title

BRYAN, Texas — This morning at 11am in multiple cities in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana press conferences are being held to announce the return of baseball after the COVID-19 pause of the college and professional game.

The 2020 roster of teams will comprise of 10 franchises made up of active college players (upcoming sophomores to seniors) from different colleges and universities across the nation. The current four ownership groups including the Acadiana Cane Cutters (Lafayette, LA), Brazos Valley Bombers (Bryan-College Station, TX), Texarkana (TX) Twins, and Victoria (TX) Generals will be joined in 2020 by five Minor League organizations including Double-A franchises Amarillo (two teams), Frisco and Tulsa, and Triple-A franchises San Antonio and Round Rock.

“As we all cope with the changing landscape in sports in 2020, it is a true honor for all of our ownership groups to team up with these great operators from Triple & Double-A minor league baseball to help propel the TCL forward as one of the best summer wood-bat leagues in the country”, said Uri Geva, Texas Collegiate League President.

"As we await baseball’s decision to restart professional, affiliated baseball throughout the country, today’s announcement gives us the chance to create positive news and excitement in our community," said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager.

“It is exciting to know that the TCL has the opportunity to provide 9 communities across 3 states a sense of normalcy and a return back to a quality of life while continuing to provide safety for everyone involved with the league.” said Chris Clark Managing Partner of the defending Champion Brazos Valley Bombers.

The teams will be divided into two divisions (North and South). The North Division will include Amarillo’s two teams, Frisco, Tulsa, and Texarkana while the South Division will include Round Rock, San Antonio, Brazos Valley, Victoria, and Acadiana.