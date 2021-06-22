Texas football's finest talent to be showcased in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Compete College Station will host the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex Thursday through Saturday.
The tournament will feature 128 Divisions I, II and III high school teams that will compete for the State Championship. Approximately 5,100 visitors are expected to travel to College Station for the event.
College Station High School was crowned Division I Champion in 2018, while A&M Consolidated High School won in 2019.
Immediately following the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament, College Station Parks & Recreation crews will ready the VPAC fields for 78 youth (9U-18U) football teams to compete Saturday and Sunday for the Gridiron Select Flag Football Tournament of Champions. This tournament will attract more than 3,100 visitors to College Station.