Could Texas high school athletes be next to cash in on NIL?

HOUSTON — The money is flowing in college football across the country, but will it make its way to high school kids in Texas?

It's possible, and there is a group of coaches who said they're better prepared if it happens.

The head of the Texas High School Coaches Association announced a new partnership with a private company out of Austin: Eccker Sports.

The partnership will provide guidance and counseling (for a fee) to high schools and coaches to better assist their athletes. Summer Creek High School Head Coach Kenny Harrison and North Shore High School Head Coach Jon Kay are already subscribed.

"We're just trying to stay in front of the curve," Kay said.

College recruiting as well as NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) rules and regulations continue to evolve and vary from state to state.

"It's important because parents have the tendency at this level to trust the coach and go to the coaches for all accurate information," Harrison said.

Louisiana is the latest state to allow high school kids to cash in. Texas law currently prohibits NIL deals, but lawmakers could change that next year.