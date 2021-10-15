Thomas Earns First Career MOP, Aggies Fall to Baylor, 12-7

Texas A&M trailed after the first stanza, 3-2, despite all five Aggies scoring no lower than an 81 on their ride.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 8 Baylor, 12-7, while Devon Thomas earned Most Outstanding Performer honors Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

In the opening discipline, Fences, Texas A&M’s Haley Redifer and Thomas each earned points for the Aggies. Redifer outscored Madison Mitchell on Teddy, 90-89, giving the Aggies the early 1-0 lead. After losing the next two points, the Maroon & White evened the score behind Thomas’ ride of 87. Riding Bo, Thomas defeated Madeline Vorhies, 87-65. The Millburn, New Jersey, native earned her first career MOP for the performance.

Texas A&M trailed after the first stanza, 3-2, despite all five Aggies scoring no lower than an 81 on their ride.

Nicole Leonard secured A&M’s first point in Flat with a score of 86 on Capi. Leonard defeated Vorhies, 86-82.5, which marked the 10th career victory for the senior. Caroline Dance notched her 25th career victory in Flat after defeating Madison Mitchell, 73.5-71.5, on Z.

Going on simultaneously as Flat, the Aggies tallied two more points in Horsemanship. MacKenzie Chapman rode Zeke edging Marley Mainwaring, 75.5-75. Hannah Olaussen earned her first collegiate win beating Elsie Naruszewicz, 74-73, while riding Zip.

The Aggies trailed Baylor, 9-6, heading into the final discipline.

Texas A&M’s Malena Lopez tallied the lone point for the Aggies in Reining, defeating Madaline Callaway, 69-68.5 on Floyd.

