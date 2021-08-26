Thomson Named to Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Staff

Prior to joining the Aggie women’s tennis staff, Thomson played a crucial role as one of the primary doubles options for the Texas A&M men’s tennis team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis named former Aggie men’s tennis standout Bjorn Thomson to the staff as a volunteer assistant coach, head coach Mark Weaver announced Thursday.

“Bjorn Thomson will be a great addition to our coaching staff, and we are delighted to have him joining our program,” Weaver said. “Bjorn had a highly decorated collegiate career, being named a two-time All American, which is quite impressive to say the least. More importantly, he is a young man of high character with tons of charisma and a true passion for the game of tennis. He will play a vital role in developing our excellent team that we have set in place.”

Prior to joining the Aggie women’s tennis staff, Thomson played a crucial role as one of the primary doubles options for the Texas A&M men’s tennis team as a graduate in 2021. Along with partner Juan Carlos Aguilar, Thomson finished with a 13-10 overall record in doubles play and recorded eight victories against nationally ranked opposition. His on-court success translated to national acclaim, earning the No. 9 ranking in the final ITA Doubles Poll of the season while garnering ITA All-America Doubles honors alongside Aguilar. In addition to serving as a cornerstone in the Aggie doubles lineup, Thomson cemented an additional eight victories in singles action while donning the Maroon & White. His new assignment with the Aggie women’s tennis program will serve as Thomson’s first foray into collegiate coaching.

“I am incredibly excited to start working with the women’s team,” Thomson said. “Being able to stay involved with Texas A&M Athletics is a fantastic opportunity, and I am very thankful for Mark [Weaver] and Jordan [Szabo] for allowing me to be a part of the team. I think that we have a chance to do something special this year. We have a great group of women and coaches, so we will do our best to make our fellow Aggies proud.”