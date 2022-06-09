x
Three Aggie women plus 4X400 meter relay team advance to finals

Day three continues Friday with the men’s finals and will air on ESPN 2 beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT
Credit: SEC Network

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggies Advancing

Charokee Young (400m - 50.46)

Won her heat, fourth fastest qualifier

Finals is Saturday at 5:32 p.m. CT

Kaylah Robinson (100m hurdles - 12.87 (0.5w)

Placed second in heat, sixth fastest qualifier

Finals is Saturday at 5:12 p.m. CT

Deshae Wise (400m Hurdles – 56.24)

Placed third in her heat, sixth fastest qualifier

Finals is Saturday at 5:57 p.m CT

Other Results

Deshae Wise (100m hurdles – 13.07 (-0.3w))

14th – Second Team All-America Honors

Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m – 51.73)

14th – Second Team All-America Honors

Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m, 2:03.50)

10th – Second Team All-America Honors

Laila Owens (200m, 22.97 (0.9w)

17th – Honorable Mention Honors

