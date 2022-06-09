Three Aggie women plus 4X400 meter relay team advance to finals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggies Advancing
Charokee Young (400m - 50.46)
Won her heat, fourth fastest qualifier
Finals is Saturday at 5:32 p.m. CT
Kaylah Robinson (100m hurdles - 12.87 (0.5w)
Placed second in heat, sixth fastest qualifier
Finals is Saturday at 5:12 p.m. CT
Deshae Wise (400m Hurdles – 56.24)
Placed third in her heat, sixth fastest qualifier
Finals is Saturday at 5:57 p.m CT
Other Results
Deshae Wise (100m hurdles – 13.07 (-0.3w))
14th – Second Team All-America Honors
Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m – 51.73)
14th – Second Team All-America Honors
Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m, 2:03.50)
10th – Second Team All-America Honors
Laila Owens (200m, 22.97 (0.9w)
17th – Honorable Mention Honors
Day three continues Friday with the men’s finals and will air on ESPN 2 beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT