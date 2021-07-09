Three Aggies Earn WGCA All-American Scholar Recognition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf’s Courtney Dow, Ava Schwienteck and Brooke Tyree were named 2020-21 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, the organization announced.
The WGCA honored a total of 1,432 All-American Scholars this season. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative grade-point average is 3.50.
Dow and Tyree earned their third-consecutive selection to the All-American scholar team, while Schwienteck received her second honor from the WGCA.
This is only the fourth year in program history where three-or-more Aggies made the team, and the second-straight season after four made the cut at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.
To be nominated a student athlete must meet the following criteria:
- Have an overall grade point average of 3.50 or higher (on a 4.00 scale) for the entirety of their collegiate career.
- Must be an amateur and on the team's roster through the conclusion of the team's season.
- Be of high moral character and in good standing at the college making the nomination. The Head Golf Coach, Athletic Director, or the Faculty Athletic Representative must certify the accuracy of the information on the nomination form.
- The student athlete must have played in 50% of the college's regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated (Division I and II only) or minimum of 12 rounds for Division III only. Rounds as an individual count toward this minimum as do conference championships. Post season rounds are not included.
***For 2020-21, the student athlete must have played in at least 50% of the rounds completed by their team throughout the 2020-21 season. Rounds as an individual count toward this minimum.***
- Nominees do not need to compete in the NCAA Championship to be eligible.
- The head coach of the school making nominations MUST be an active member of the Women's Golf Coaches Association.
- A final GPA must be verified at the conclusion of the school year.