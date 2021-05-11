Three Aggies Garner All-SEC Honors; Herzog Named First Team

Herzog becomes the fourth Aggie to received All-SEC First Team honors and was a duel threat for the Maroon & White in the batter’s box and in the circle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three Aggies garnered All-Southeastern Conference honors, headlined by junior Makinzy Herzog, who was named to the All-SEC First Team, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Bre Warren and Rylen Wiggins were named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, with Warren also earning a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

Herzog becomes the fourth Aggie to received All-SEC First Team honors and was a duel threat for the Maroon & White in the batter’s box and in the circle. The junior recorded a team-leading 12 wins and tallied double-digit home runs after finishing with 11. She finished second on the team in batting average (.356) and hits (57). The Missouri City, Texas, native led the team in strikeouts, fanning 116 en route to recording 200 career strikeouts.

Warren finished third on the team in batting average (.333) and was second in doubles with 11. In SEC play, the freshman led the team with six doubles. Earlier in the season, the College Station, Texas, native earned SEC Player and Freshman of the Week honors; the only Aggie to receive SEC weekly awards all season. Warren is the sixth Aggie to be named to the All-SEC Second Team.

Wiggins was outstanding at shortstop all season for Texas A&M with incredible range. The Wylie, Texas, native has been the Aggies’ starting shortstop all season, holding a .958 fielding percentage. She’s been a part of eight double plays on the year, including six that were registered in conference play. The freshman tallied 18 hits, two doubles, four RBI and most recently recorded her first collegiate home run over No. 4 Florida in the series finale.

Warren and Wiggins are the ninth and 10th players to be named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.