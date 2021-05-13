Three Aggies Lauded as All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches

It was the first All-America honor from USC for all three Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three Texas A&M Aggies earned All-America distinction from United Soccer Coaches (USC), the organization announced Thursday. Jimena López was named a first-team defender, Addie McCain was honored as a second-team midfielder and Karlina Sample rounded out the group as a third-team defender.

It marked the first time in school annals that three Aggies earned All-America from USC, formerly National Soccer Coaches Association of America, and just the third time multiple A&M earned the status. The Maroon & White was joined by Florida State (4), TCU (3) and UCLA (3) as the only squads to land more than two players among the 50 honored.

It was the first All-America honor from USC for all three Aggies. The trio earned All-SEC First Team recognition last November, and each captured player of the year status from the league. McCain was named SEC Midfielder of the Year, while López and Sample shared SEC Defender of the Year recognition.

López registered 10 points on three goals and four assists in her 10 matches last fall, and she helped the Aggies record five shutouts. The versatile López was the 2019 SEC Midfielder of the Year before switching to the backline for the 2020 campaign. López, who graduated after the fall semester, elected not to play collegiate soccer this spring. The Mexico City native’s career numbers included 59 points on 18 goals and 23 assists in 72 matches. The highly sought after international player was drafted by OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft in January, but signed with Spanish club SD Eibar two weeks later. She made her professional debut in February.

McCain shined in a star-studded Texas A&M midfield this season, ranking second on the Aggies with five goals and 12 points in her 10 matches. She picked up her second All-SEC honor, adding to 2018's second-team plaque. The four-year starter in the midfield notched 48 career points on 16 goals and 16 assists. McCain was selected by Kansas City in the second round of January's NWSL Draft with the 17th overall pick and made her debut in early May.

Sample starred on an Aggie backline that led the SEC in goals-against average and shutouts in league play with three different netminders starting multiple games. For the season, she helped the Aggies notch nine shutouts and register a 0.87 goals-against average. Sample started all 17 matches and ranked second on the team with 1,551 minutes on the pitch. Sample logged her first career assist in the Aggies’ 3-1 win at Tennessee. She ranked No. 12 on TopDrawerSoccer’s Midseason Top 100 in early April.