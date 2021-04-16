Three Blinn men’s basketball players earn Region XIV honors

Coleman was named first team all-conference and all-region, Maring was named second team all-conference, and Washington received honorable mention

BRENHAM, Texas — Blinn College freshman guards Davion Coleman (Houston) and Tyler Washington (Delhi, La.), and sophomore forward Bonke Maring (Cypress) each received Region XIV honors after leading the Buccaneers to the regional tournament quarterfinals.

Coleman was named first team all-conference and all-region, Maring was named second team all-conference, and Washington received honorable mention all-conference honors.

“I am very excited for all three of these players,” head coach Scott Schumacher said. “They each made big contributions to our team this season.”

Coleman led the Buccaneers and was second in the region with 21 points per game and totaled 3.7 rebounds per game. He recorded a season-high 39 points against Jacksonville College on Feb. 3.

“When we signed Davion, we knew he was going to be a very good player,” Schumacher said. “His athleticism and explosiveness allow him to score some buckets going to the rack, and he is a really good shooter.”

Maring was second on the team with 12.6 points per game and third in the region with a 62.9 field goal percentage. He was second on the team with eight rebounds per game. He recorded a season-high 21 points against Victoria College on Jan. 20 and recorded five double-doubles this season.

“I am very happy for Bonke,” Schumacher said. “He is a perfect example of perseverance and has never stopped working. For him to make the all-conference team is a testament to him and his work ethic.”

Washington was Blinn’s leading rebounder and second in the region with nine rebounds per game. He was fourth on the team with 10.1 points per game and scored a season-high 23 points against Lamar State College-Port Arthur on March 17. He also recorded five double-doubles this season.

“I am very excited for Tyler,” Schumacher said. “He was hurt as a freshman and wasn’t able to play at all last year, so for him to be one of our players to receive all-conference recognition is exciting.”