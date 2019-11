COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball guard TJ Starks has left the program, head coach Buzz Williams announced Monday.

Starks was suspended earlier this season after being arrested for marijuana possession of two ounces or less.

“We appreciate all that TJ gave our program during his time here, and wish him the absolute best going forward,” Williams said.

Starks averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists per game last season.