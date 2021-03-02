Track stars Gittens and Deadmon earn weekly honors

Gittens earned United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following stellar performances at the Texas Tech Invitational, Texas A&M track & field’s Tyra Gittens and Bryce Deadmon earned weekly honors.

Gittens earned United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week honors after registering a school-record 4,612 points to win the pentathlon at the Texas Tech Invitational. She checked in with the third best pentathlon performance in collegiate history.

It was the second week in a row an Aggie was recognized with the honor after Athing Mu broke a 40-year-old collegiate record in the 600m on Jan. 23.

Gittens started the competition winning the 60m hurdles with a personal best time of 8.33, tied for No. 11 on the Aggie all-time performer list. She followed with a school record in the high jump at 1.91m/6-3.25, an NCAA-leading clearance. The junior continued to claim victories in the shot put (12.94m/42-5.5) and long jump (6.58m/21-7.25), before finishing with the 800m at 2:30.86.

"She's worked really hard and all that work is starting to payoff,” Head coach Pat Henry said. “This is a very deserving award for her because she had some outstanding performances, she's looking real good."

The multi-athlete also earned SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

Deadmon was named the SEC Co-Runner of the Week after his strong showing at the invitational. He clocked an NCAA-leading 400m time of 45.29 to win the event. His time is No. 2 in the world behind Aggie pro Fred Kerley’s 45.03.

"Bryce is about the most consistent athlete we have right now,” Henry said. “He's done a great job. He's turning into a leader amongst the group. Every time he gets on the track he just keeps getting a little bit better, it's great to see him receive this honor."

The speedster became the fourth best performer in Texas A&M history behind Kerley (44.85), Deon Lendore (45.03) and Mylik Kerley (45.16).