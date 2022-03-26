TRACK: Distin sets A&M record, Achane finishes 2nd at Texas Relays

Texas A&M national champion Lamara Distin broke the school high jump record with a world-leading clearance of 6-5/1.96m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M national champion Lamara Distin broke the school high jump record with a world-leading clearance of 6-5/1.96m, Saturday at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Distin dominated the women’s high jump “A” section winning with a personal best of 6-5/1.96m. The clearance marked a world-leading height, broke the Aggie school record and set the Jamaican national record. The sophomore became the fifth best collegian all-time and met the world championship qualifying mark.

The Hanover, Jamaica, native, cleared 5-9.75/1.77m, 5-11.5/1.82m and 6-1.5/1.87m on first attempts. Of the five other All-American competitors, none cleared 6-1.5/1.87m which ultimately crowned Distin as the event champion.

Still hungry for more, Distin cleared 6-2.75/1.90m and 6-4/1.93m on second attempts before jumping 6-5/1.96m on her first try. Facing the bar at 6-6.25/1.99m, a collegiate record height, Distin gave it one failed attempt before calling it a day.

Fellow All-American, Deborah Acquah placed third in the women’s long jump “A” with a wind-aided mark of 22-3/6.78m (w/2.7). The senior opened up landing at 21-3.25/6.48m (w/1.9) before fouling her next two attempts. On her fourth attempt she registered at 21-8.25/6.61m (w/2.9). Sitting in sixth place, it was on her fifth jump when she flew out to her series best mark moving her to third overall.

On the track, Texas A&M recorded five top three finishes, including four runner-up placings. Individually, sophomore Devon Achane ran an all-conditions personal best time in the men’s 100m final at 10.02 (w/4.6). Senior Kaylah Robinson registered an all-conditions personal best time in the women’s 100m hurdles final at 12.49 (w/2.5). Achane and Robinson each finished second in their respective races. Despite not finishing top three, juniors Ryan Martin and Connor Schulman each reached the final in their respective events. Martin placed sixth in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.26 (w/2.6), while Schulman finished eighth in the men’s 110m hurdles at 13.94 (w/2.6).

The Maroon & White recorded second place finishes in the men’s 4x800m and the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. The 4x800m crew of freshman Sam Whitmarsh and sophomores Caden Norris, Allon Clay and Cooper Cawthra registered a time of 7:24.03. The group became the eighth best 4x800m relay in school history. Norris opened up with a 1:50.16 split, followed by Clay on second leg at 1:51.43. Whitmarsh recorded the fastest split of 1:50.10 on third leg, while Cawthra anchored a 1:52.35 split.

In the mile-relays, the men’s team clocked 3:02.41 and the women’s team ran 3:23.30. Seniors Tierra Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson and sophomores Charokee Young and Laila Owens became the second fastest relay quartet in Aggie history. Young led the group with a third leg split of 48.98. Freshman Emmanuel Bamidele led the men’s group with the fastest split at an astonishing time of 44.17, while sophomores Brandon Miller, Chevannie Hanson and Omajuwa Etiwe each contributed, respectively.

Next Up

The Maroon & White prepare for the Texas vs. Texas A&M Dual Meet presented by T-Mobile on Saturday, April 2 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on Lamara Distin and other field event athletes…

"A new school record, 6'5" in the high jump, that's fifth best all-time in collegiate history. That is a huge performance. Our women's sprint medley set a collegiate record, we've ran that race, as well as others, a bunch of times throughout the years so to set a collegiate record is big for us. I think Deborah [Acquah] at 22'3" in long jump is huge and I think Carter [Bajoit] at 7'1.75" is really big because I think he has the potential to be a 7'3" high jumper this year.”

on the 4x400m relays…

“The 4x400m looked good, our women ran 3:23.30 and that's the second fastest time we've ever ran and that's one of the fastest times in this stadium but we just got nipped at the wire. The same on the men's side, we ran 3:02.41, which isn't as fast as our season opener but we just got nipped at the wire. Charokee [Young] and Emmanuel [Bamidele] each had huge runs, Charokee at 48.98 and Bamidele at 44.17. I've got to put ourselves in better positions to win those kind of races and I think we will be able to run with anybody."

on the development of Bryce Foster…

"Bryce [Foster] just has to continue to work hard before he can continue to compete with some of these guys. A guy threw 70-foot here today and Bryce is around 60-foot, that's a huge thing to overcome. Bryce is a young guy, he's a big man and you often think a big man can do everything but it takes a lot of time, there's a lot of rhythm and a lot of stuff involved in being a great shot putter and his time will come."

on Devon Achane and Kaylah Robinson…