COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry announced the hiring of Kurt Henry as an assistant coach. Henry previously served as an assistant coach at New Mexico for the past two seasons.

"I'm glad to have Kurt back to Texas A&M,” Pat Henry said. “He did very well at New Mexico where he brought in a good group and qualified multiple athletes to the regional meet. Besides being a good coach, he is a good recruiter. He will be a very valuable asset to our program."

Making his second stint in Aggieland, Henry served as a volunteer assistant during the 2014-17 seasons primarily working with the men’s sprint group, as well as assisting with the jumpers and hurdlers. During the 2017 season, the Aggies won the 2017 NCAA men’s indoor national championship and finished runner-up at the NCAA men’s outdoor championships.

"I'm pretty blessed to have this opportunity with Texas A&M," said Kurt Henry. "It's a whole new country here compared to where I'm coming from. There is a lot of great people in Aggieland, just all-around good people so I'm real excited to be here and get started."

Following the 2017 season, Henry was as an assistant coach at Wayland Baptist where he produced 34 NAIA All-Americans, including 14 national champions, in the sprints, jumps, relays and hurdles. His group set national indoor records for the men’s 400m and men’s 4x400m, as well as bettering five school records in the process. He helped coach Wayland to three indoor NAIA national team titles. Individually, Henry was the 2018 and 2019 USTFCCCA Outdoor Regional Assistant Coach of the Year for both the men’s and women’s teams.

A track standout himself, Henry ran sprints at New Mexico from 2005-09. He earned Mountain West All-conference honors in 2006 and 2007 as a member of the 4x400m relays. The 2007 squad won the Lobo’s first men’s 4x400m conference title in 20-years.