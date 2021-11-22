Track & Field Hosts Pentathlon Intrasquad Scrimmage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to host the 18th Annual Championship Pentathlon Intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday Nov. 23 at 2:45 p.m. at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

"I've done this testing for 40-plus years and the results are really indicative of an individual's fitness level as well as their competitiveness. That's why we do this,” head coach Pat Henry said. “We want to understand who is ready to compete. Even though it may not be their main event, if they have a bad standing long jump, they forget about it and move forward and do a good standing triple jump or they have a good throw. That’s what we are trying to figure out, who does a poor job at that and who does a good job at it.”