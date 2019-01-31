COLLEGE STATION, Texas — You can add Trayveon Williams to the NFL Combine.



The former Texas A&M running back announced on his personal twitter account on Wednesday afternoon that he's been invited to attend the week long event in Indianapolis.



Williams decided to skip his senior year and declare for the Draft after setting the A&M single season rushing record with 1,760 yards to go with 18 touchdowns.



So far, Williams, Jace Sternberger, Tyrel Dodson, and Donovan Wilson are slated to workout in front of NFL scouts and personnel at the Combine.





