Trayveon Williams Confident Jimbo Fisher can Deliver Championship at Texas A&M

The former Aggie star told KAGS he thinks A&M can win it all in the next three seasons

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The very first time Trayveon Williams met Jimbo Fisher, he knew coach was the real deal.

It didn't take much convincing for the rising junior running back to buy into the new offensive system either. From the get-go, Williams was on board and the numbers speak for themselves.

Williams rushed for a school record 1,760 yards in 2018 and 18 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him a spot on the All-SEC First Team and the AP All-American Second Team.

Williams left Aggieland after his junior season and the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fisher is still in College Station building the foundation of his program and the trajectory of the Aggies is pointing up.

In a Zoom chat with KAGS, Williams says as long as everyone in the program continues to buy in, the Aggies have a chance to do something the program hasn't done since the 1930s.

"I had so much respect for him because he's a guy with a great blue print, been to a National Championship, he's won one," Williams tells KAGS. "He's done the little things it takes to be a great coach and an outstanding guy in this league. Now coming to Texas A&M, having the numerous resources, talent and everything he has now, I have no doubt in my mind he'll win a National Championship in the next three years."