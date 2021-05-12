x
Trent Tompkins signs NLI to Lamar

The Rudder ace struck out 99 batters this season
BRYAN, Texas — Trent Tompkins always dreamed about playing baseball in college.

On Wednesday, that dream became a reality.

Tompkins signed his name on the dotted line of his official National Letter of Intent to play next season at Lamar University. Tompkins says he chose the Cardinals because of its coaching staff and its the school he believes can best develop him into a professional pitcher.

Rudder's righty ace had 99 strikeouts and a sub 2 earned run average this season, according to Rangers head coach Chase Sanford.