Trio of former A&M Consolidated football stars heading to Blinn together

Linder, Williams and Witherwax are all determined to make it to a DI football program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Blinn head football coach Ryan Mahon has a knack of helping kids go from the Junior College level to Division I football. It's part of his recruiting pitch, and it hit home this year with a couple of Brazos Valley stars.

Former A&M Consolidated players Bryce Linder, Makel Williams and Haydn Witherwax will all suit up for the Bucs next season. All three of them have the same goal of one day playing DI football, and they all say Blinn can help them get there.

"You know it gives you the opportunity to play with DI players and show your talents to go to a Power 5 school," Linda, a safety, says. "I've always dreamed of going there so just work hard and make it happen after this year."

"When Coach Mahon gave me that call, it was a wake up call," Williams, the 2019 10-5A DII Defensive MVP, says. "Don't give up. From Blinn I can go to a bigger school."

"Just because I'm going JUCO doesn't mean I'm not good enough to play on the next level," Witherwax, a fullback, says. "Everyone has to start somewhere, that's where I'm starting."