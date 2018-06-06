COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M Aggies had two players selected on the second day of the MLB Draft. The chosen ones included Nolan Hoffman, selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round, and Cason Sherrod, picked by the Miami Marlins in the seventh round.

The Mariners selected Hoffman with the 148th overall pick. This season, the right-handed sidearmer tied the Texas A&M single-season saves record with 14, matching Jason Jester’s mark from 2013. He posted a 4-1 record with a 1.15 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55.0 innings over his 33 relief appearances.

A junior college transfer, Hoffman went 16-4 in two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before arriving in Aggieland and converting into one of the nation’s premier Division I closers.

The Marlins selected Sherrod with the 207th overall pick. The northpaw finished his senior season with a 5-2 record, one save, a 4.17 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45.1 innings over his 26 appearances.

For his career, Sherrod was 10-3 with six saves, a 3.72 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 109.0 innings in 75 appearances. He wrapped up his time in Aggieland as No. 10 on the career list for games pitched.

As a junior, Sherrod was 4-1 with four saves, a 2.89 ERA, .203 opponent batting average and 38 strikeouts in 43.2 innings. He pitched in four games in the NCAA Championship game, picking up one save and logging a 1.93 ERA in 4.2 innings. The Kansas City Royals selected Sherrod in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Through 10 rounds, the Aggies have three players selected with the Colorado Rockies selecting Mitchell Kilkenny with the 76th pick in Monday’s Round 2C. The 2018 MLB Draft wraps up Wednesday with Rounds 11-30.

