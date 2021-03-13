Two More Aggies Qualify For NCAA Championships on Day Two of Zones

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggies upped their total to four NCAA Championship qualifiers on day two of Zone D Diving Championships at the Lancaster Aquatic Center.



Senior Charlye Campbell and junior Aimee Wilson each qualified for their second event, this time on the 1-meter. Campbell's score of 682.50 was good for fifth and Wilson followed right behind her in sixth with a score of 661.30. Junior Chloe Ceyanes advanced to NCAA's for the first time in her career, taking the last qualifying spot with a score of 614.35.



For the men, sophomore Tony Stewart advanced to NCAA's on the platform, placing eighth with a score of 630.40.



The Aggies will return to action Saturday with women's platform prelims at 10 a.m. and finals to follow at 11:45 a.m. Men's 1-meter prelims begin at 10 a.m. and finals set to begin at 12:00 p.m.



Live results can be found here and by following along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.



NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Schedule

Saturday, March 13

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Women's Platform Prelims Watch

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Men's 1-Meter Prelims Watch



11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Women's Platform Finals Watch

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Men's 1-Meter Finals Watch