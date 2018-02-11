CHICAGO – Sam Houston State quarterback Ty Brock has been named to the Jerry Rice Award watch list, according to a release from STATS FCS on Thursday.

The Jerry Rice Award is named for the legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver and presented in the postseason to the best freshman FCS player of the year since 2011.

The initial list of 15 players was released on October 15 with Brock being added on Thursday along with nine other players, expanding the full watch list to 18.

Brock redshirted in 2017 and made his collegiate debut on Sept. 22 of this season at Nicholls, playing in the final two series against the Colonels. Since then he has made five straight starts for the Bearkats at quarterback, directing the Kats to a 4-1 record in that span.

He threw for 305 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another 73 yards and two scores in his first start, leading the Kats to a win over nationally-ranked Central Arkansas. Following that effort he was named both the Southland Conference player of the week and STATS FCS national freshman of the week for that performance.

Brock has thrown for over 300 yards in four of his five starts, while also rushing for 150 yards and three more scores. In a blowout win over Stephen F. Austin he became the first Bearkat in history to rush, receive and throw a touchdown in the same game.

For the season Brock has thrown for 1,566 yards – an SHSU freshman record – and 10 touchdowns, to go with his 150 yards on the ground and three scores.

His placement on the list sets up a battle of two of the top freshman quarterbacks in the country on Saturday when Brock and the Kats travel to San Antonio to face UIW and their quarterback, Jon Copeland, who is also on the Rice Award watch list.

It is the third time since 2014 that the Bearkats have had a player named to the award’s watch list with former Bearkat P.J. Hall and current Bearkat Nathan Stewart each finishing third in the voting in 2014 and 2016.

Still a young award, the Rice is distinguished, with three of its first four recipients to complete their college careers playing in the NFL: former Towson running back Terrance West, Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Fordham running back Chase Edmonds.

A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will vote on the award following the regular season.

