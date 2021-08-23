Tyler Naquin named NL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Outfielder Tyler Naquin of the Cincinnati Reds has been chosen the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and first baseman Luke Voit of the New York Yankees has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Naquin earned his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is Cincinnati’s third player to win this season, joining his teammates Wade Miley (May 10th) and Joey Votto (August 2nd). Voit claimed his third career AL Player of the Week Award, most recently winning in April 2019, and is the Yankees’ third different winner in 2021 (fourth time), following All-Star Aaron Judge (May 17th) and Corey Kluber (May 3rd and May 24th).