Tyler Naquin named NL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Outfielder Tyler Naquin of the Cincinnati Reds has been chosen the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and first baseman Luke Voit of the New York Yankees has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.
Naquin earned his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is Cincinnati’s third player to win this season, joining his teammates Wade Miley (May 10th) and Joey Votto (August 2nd). Voit claimed his third career AL Player of the Week Award, most recently winning in April 2019, and is the Yankees’ third different winner in 2021 (fourth time), following All-Star Aaron Judge (May 17th) and Corey Kluber (May 3rd and May 24th).
Tyler Naquin, Cincinnati Reds (@tyler.naquin)
- Batted .500 (13-for-26) with nine runs scored, three doubles, a triple, four home runs, five RBI, three walks and a 1.154 slugging percentage over seven games played.
- Batted a perfect 3-for-3 with three doubles and three runs scored in Saturday’s win over the Miami Marlins. Marked only the 15th such performance in franchise history and the first since Orlando Cabrera in September 2010.
- Delivered his second multi-homer game of the season in yesterday’s victory (also April 6th). His 18 round-trippers on the season represent a personal best.
- Enters play today in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak dating back to August 11th, including eight multi-hit efforts. Has logged 11 extra-base hits during his torrid stretch for the Postseason-contending Reds.