Tyrel Dodson Expecting Big Things From Aggie Linebackers in 2020

Texas A&M returns both starters from 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In what's been an unconventional offseason, teams that return a lot of key pieces at important positions could be in a better position to succeed in 2020.

Texas A&M certainly fits that mold, with most starters on both sides of the ball coming back for Jimbo Fisher and staff.

That includes starting linebackers Anthony Hines and Buddy Johnson, who combined for 150 tackles as juniors in 2019.

Former A&M and current Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson thinks the two have even more upside heading into their senior seasons.