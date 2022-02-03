UIL Realignment brings changes to the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — CLASS 6A All Sports District 12-6A
Bryan
Copperas Cove
Hutto
Killeen Harker Heights
Pflugerville Weiss
Temple
Waco Midway
CLASS 5A Football District 11-5A-I
Cedar Park
College Station
A&M Consolidated
Georgetown
Georgetown East View
Leander
Leander Glenn
Pflugerville Hendrickson
District 10-5A-II
Brenham
Rudder
Huntsville
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake Creek
Richmond Randle
Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
Class 4A and below Football only
District 12-4A-I: Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, El Campo, Freeport Brazosport, Navasota, Needville, Stafford
District 11-4A-II: Gatesville, Madisonville, Robinson, Salado, Waco Connally
District 12-4A-II: Caldwell, Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange, Smithville
District 11-3A-I: Cameron Yoe, Franklin, Little River Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale, Troy
District-12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro, Hemphill, Kountze, New Waverly, Newton, Trinity, Warren
District 13-3A-II: Buffalo, Clifton, Elkhart, Florence, Lexington, Rogers
District 12-2A-I: Centerville, Corrigan-Camden, Groveton, Leon, Normangee
District 13-2A-I: Flatonia, Hearne, Holland, Schulenburg, Thorndale, Thrall, Weimar
District 13-2A-II: Bartlett, Bremond, Chilton, Granger, Iola, Milano
District 14-2A-II: Burton, Falls City, Louise, Snook, Somerville, Yorktown, Runge
District 11-1A-II: Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Oglesby