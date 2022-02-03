x
UIL Realignment brings changes to the Brazos Valley

The latest changes to district play here in the Brazos Valley
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — CLASS 6A All Sports District 12-6A 

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Hutto

Killeen Harker Heights

Pflugerville Weiss

Temple

Waco Midway

CLASS 5A Football District 11-5A-I

Cedar Park

College Station

A&M Consolidated

Georgetown

Georgetown East View

Leander

Leander Glenn

Pflugerville Hendrickson

District 10-5A-II

Brenham

Rudder

Huntsville

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

Richmond Randle

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

Class 4A and below Football only

District 12-4A-I: Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, El Campo, Freeport Brazosport, Navasota, Needville, Stafford

District 11-4A-II: Gatesville, Madisonville, Robinson, Salado, Waco Connally

District 12-4A-II: Caldwell, Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange, Smithville

District 11-3A-I: Cameron Yoe, Franklin, Little River Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale, Troy

District-12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro, Hemphill, Kountze, New Waverly, Newton, Trinity, Warren

District 13-3A-II: Buffalo, Clifton, Elkhart, Florence, Lexington, Rogers

District 12-2A-I: Centerville, Corrigan-Camden, Groveton, Leon, Normangee

District 13-2A-I: Flatonia, Hearne, Holland, Schulenburg, Thorndale, Thrall, Weimar

District 13-2A-II: Bartlett, Bremond, Chilton, Granger, Iola, Milano

District 14-2A-II: Burton, Falls City, Louise, Snook, Somerville, Yorktown, Runge

District 11-1A-II: Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Oglesby

