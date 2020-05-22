UIL Sets Guidelines for Summer Strength & Conditioning Workouts

AUSTIN, Texas — UIL schools may, but are not required to, begin UIL Summer Strength and Conditioning and Sport Specific Instruction beginning June 8, 2020 under the requirements described below. UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications. Schools should take their local context into account when deciding whether to offer summer strength and conditioning on campus by monitoring the situation on the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard. Schools should follow all local and state requirements when considering strength and conditioning activities.