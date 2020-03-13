COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The UIL and Tapps are following suit with the SEC and several professional sporting leagues by suspending extracurricular activities due to the concern over the spread of coronavirus.

The UIL's suspension will begin on March 16 and run through the 29. In a release, the UIL says schools can still practice at the discretion of local school districts.

TAPPS has suspended all extracurricular activities through April 12. TAPPS says it will have a more detailed plan containing specific information on different activities next week.