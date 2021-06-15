UIL to Allow Streaming of High School Football Games all Season

Previously, only playoff games were allowed to be streamed under UIL rules

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — You won't have to leave your couch to watch high school football games in Texas anymore.

The UIL approved a proposal on Tuesday which would allow streaming services to broadcast high school football games during the regular season.

Previously, those services were only allowed to stream playoff games. The rule was put aside last year during the Covid-19 pandemic because of seating limitations at stadiums. The streams were such a success the UIL has now decided to allow it full time.